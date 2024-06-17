Popular restaurant Thai Thai has closed its doors after an application to turn the premises into office space was granted.
At a planning committee meeting last week, members approved the application by Mill Yard Services Limited, who own Capital House in Circular Road, to convert the ground floor- where Thai is based – into a reception area and staff coffee shop station with meeting spaces.
Shower cubicles and lockers will also be provided to support cycling to work and exercise during lunch breaks.
That decision was soon followed by an announcement from the owners of Thai Thai to announce its closure.
Posting on Facebook, the owners said: ‘Apologies to all our customers but it is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that we are now officially closed. Thank you for all your custom and we will miss you.’
The approved plans will also mean the loss of the Blue café which has been leased out by Thai Thai to another operator.
The post prompted a strong reaction, with people claiming they will miss the restaurant and that it was one of the ‘best in the island’.
In response to a question about vouchers, Thai Thai said: ‘We will get back to customers with vouchers very soon.’
There were 11 objections to the plans with letters stating the closure of Thai Thai would be a great loss.
One of those came from Robinsons Fresh Foods which said: ‘Thai Thai has been a valuable, loyal customer of Robinsons since 2016 purchasing a large value of both local produce and Thai ingredients seven days a week for both the restaurant which offers a wonderful sit in experience, take away and also a daily offering to workplaces in the area with the coffee shop.
‘Thai Thai really does hold a point of difference and offers what many establishments in Douglas don’t offer which is a large space and location where working meetings can be held, large parties in a fabulous space along with keeping within the centre of Douglas to ensure Douglas thrives.
‘Robinsons objects to this planning application for the above reasons to list a few but also as an impact to Robinsons supply chain.
Thai Thai also submitted its own objection including a 130-signiature petition against the plans.
The owners said: ‘This has clearly been an emotive issue, evidenced by the attached documents which contain more than 130 validated signatures from both customers and staff for whom the loss of this hugely popular Thai restaurant would be seriously impactful.
‘Emotions aside and in purely pragmatic terms, the town has a dearth of office space and a large stock of brownfield/redundant building stock that should be prioritised for regeneration where it can be justified that additional office space is actually needed.’
Despite the objections, planning committee members backed the recommendation by the planning officer to approve the application which has spelt the end for Thai Thai.