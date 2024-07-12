Port Erin is set to host its annual beach festival this weekend.
The weekend’s activities begin with live music and bands on Friday evening, with ‘Relative Impact’ performing at 6pm followed by ‘Loose Crew’ taking to the stage opposite the Bay Hotel at 8pm.
A five a side football tournament will then take place at the beach at 11am on Saturday, July 13, with teams being asked to arrive at 10:30am in order to register.
‘Pandrumanium’ will then perform at 12pm, which will signal the beginning of the rest of the day’s events at the beach.
These events include a sand castle competition, a ‘scrufts’ dog show, traders and food stalls, a mascot’s race, bouncy castle’s and rides.
Jenny James will also host a beach yoga fitness session, while yachting and junior sailing classes will be held by ‘Seventh Wave’.
Manx Wildlife Trust’s ‘marine life mega tanks’ will also make a return this year at Port Erin Breakwater, which will give attendees the opportunity to get an up-close view of a variety of sea creatures.
Beach cleaning initiative ‘Beach Buddies’ will also be in attendance at the festival on Saturday and Sunday, providing litterpickers, bags and gloves to clean the beaches and Port Erin in general.
The live bands will continue throughout the day, concluding with ‘The Ed Miller Band’ at 8pm.
The music will then run into Sunday, with ‘Brian and Denise’ at 12pm, ‘Shoh Slaynt’ at 1:30pm and ‘The Famous Whiskey Boys’ at 3pm.
The weather is expected to be favourable throughout the weekend, with Saturday predicted to be dry and cloudy with some breaks for sunny intervals.
Sunday is forecasted to be similar, with sunny intervals and largely dry.