Port Erin Commissioners has released a statement ‘accepting’ the resignation of Jason Roberts as clerk.
Mr Roberts will take over the role as clerk of Braddan Parish Commissioners in early 2026, replacing Colin Whiteway who is retiring after 18 years in the role.
A spokesperson from the commissioners commented: ‘We would like to thank Mr Roberts for his service to the authority and for his commitment to assist during this transitional period. The board wishes him well in his future role.’
Mr Roberts had been in the role at Port Erin Commissioners for 13 years.
‘Arrangements are now being made to ensure continuity of operations,’ the statement added. ‘A further update will be issued once the recruitment process for his successor is underway.’