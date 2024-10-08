A new Co-op store could be built in the centre of Port Erin ‘to meet demand’.
Plans have been submitted to transform a former chapel, which has been used as a florist and a funeral directors, into the new store on Station Road.
While not explicitly stated in the application, it looks like the currently building will be demolished to create the new store alongside six tourist apartments.
The store will cover almost 500sqm and will have 23 parking spaces, including two electric charging stations. There will be four two-bedroom and two one-bedroom apartments with six parking spaces.
There is already a Co-op in Port Erin which is also on Station Road but the applicant says it is too small to cope with demand.
In the planning statement, the applicant JM Project Management Ltd, said: ‘The building is modelled on the Crosby Co-op store using natural slate roof, slate paving and an abundance of local Pooilvaaish stone and contrasting white rendered walls, with a glass facade for the retail store.
‘The entrance to the apartments is also highlighted with a Pooivaaish stone facade to the Station Road frontage.
‘The existing Co-op Store in Port Erin is too small to cope with demand by itself. Hence the need for a larger store which is supported by Port Erin Commissioners.
‘The proposed site has good links with the Town Centre being approximately 150m from the Train Station and Bus Facilities and other local shops.
‘There is a covered entrance and walkway to the Co-op retail store which also forms the balcony for three of the apartments at first floor level.’
There will also be room for bicycles and a service yard for deliveries which can accommodate articulated vehicles.
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.