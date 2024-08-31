Port Erin RNLI has warned people to be properly prepared if they are planning to take to the water during the weekend’s good weather.
It comes after the lifeboat was called out several times on Saturday afternoon, helping 11 people who had been caught out by strong offshore winds while paddle-boarding in the bay.
The lifeboat team launched four times and, with the help of the village’s coastguard team, assisted eight people and rescued another three while recovering a ‘scutch of paddle boards’ .
Posting on social media, an RNLI spokesperson said: ‘Please, if you are planning on hitting the water on your own, or with your family, be prepared.
‘Take the right equipment and look out for each other. There were some people today that didn’t know their family were in imminent danger.’
One group were stranded below Bradda Head, a spokesperson from the coastguard added: ‘If the wind is blowing at your back and out to sea think carefully about whether your skills are up to the conditions.