Port Erin marks the Platinum Jubilee
By Siobhan Fletcher | Reporter |
@siobhanfletcher[email protected]
Friday 10th June 2022 3:16 pm
A beacon is lit on the Raglan Pier by Port Erin RNLI lifeboat to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II -
Events marking the Platinum Jubilee took place all over the island last weekend.
As Queen Elizabeth II celebrated 70 years of service, Manxies held their own parties in honour of the Lord of Mann.
Our photographer Dave Kneale went out to events held in Port Erin.
On Thursday, the RNLI hosted a beacon lighting on Raglan Pier by Port Erin lifeboat station, and on Friday, Arbory and Rushen Commissioners held a fun day at Ballachurry.
