A street cleaner in Port St Mary has been awarded with a long-service certificate after 35 years in the role.
The board of Port St Mary Commissioners have thanked Shay Pemberton, who is well known throughout the village and port and has been keeping facilities and the streets clean for over three decades.
In recognition, the Chairman of the Commissioners, Jean Teare, presented Shay with a long-service certificate and a £50 Amazon voucher.
Ms Teare stated that this was a ‘remarkable achievement’ and thanked Shay for his contribution over the years.
‘Well done Shay on reaching this impressive milestone,’ she said.
Members of the board were in attendance at the certificate presentation and joined in celebrating Shay’s achievement.