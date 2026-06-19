Rushen MHK Michelle Haywood has expressed her ‘deep disappointment’ after being asked not to attend a public meeting that took place in the south of the island on Thursday evening.
The gathering at Port St Mary Town Hall was the first in a series of public meetings aimed at gathering residents’ views ahead of September's General Election.
The meeting, which took place under the banner of the ‘People’s Manifesto’, has been designed to collect opinions, concerns and priorities from members of the public before they head to the polls.
While sitting MHKs and declared candidates were not formally barred from attending, organisers said they wanted discussions to remain focused on residents’ views rather than political debate.
However, in a Facebook post, Dr Haywood said she had intended to attend the meeting but was asked on Thursday afternoon not to do so.
‘I’m deeply disappointed at events that have unfolded tonight in Port St Mary,’ she wrote.
‘I intended to go along to the People’s Manifesto meeting at the Town Hall with the understanding that candidates were welcome to attend but not contribute.
‘However, at 5.02pm I was informed by text message that I couldn’t attend as it might “distract from the flow of the meeting”. I respected that instruction and went home instead.
‘Imagine my disappointment to find out that apologies were offered by the Captain of the Parish on behalf of two other declared candidates who couldn’t attend, but no mention was made that I had been instructed not to come along.
‘Worse still, there were at least four other declared candidates in the Town Hall for the duration [of the meeting].’
A spokesperson for the meeting organisers said all candidates who attended took no part in the discussions.
‘The meeting organisers are sorry Dr Haywood considers our encouragement for her not to attend was unjust,’ the spokesperson said.
‘We had, in fact, done our best to discourage all declared candidates from attending, though she was the only one who messaged directly and therefore the only one to receive a direct reply.
‘The purpose of the meeting was to allow the public an opportunity to share their views freely. We considered the presence of existing MHKs and/or declared candidates may have stifled that process, which would have derailed the meeting’s objective and placed them in an invidious position.
‘Dr Haywood can be assured that any members or declared candidates present took absolutely no part in any discussion, as requested by us in accordance with Cabinet Office instruction.’
The spokesperson also confirmed that a document providing a full account of the issues raised at the meeting would be shared with Dr Haywood.
‘The meeting was a great success, with more than 70 people attending,’ they added. ‘A wide range of topics were raised which will be documented in full and circulated to interested parties in due course.’