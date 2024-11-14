Photography enthusiasts and regular readers of this column might recall that last month ended in a similar fashion to the way this month has begun, with a return visit by popular photographer Jason Kinrade as guest speaker and tutor.
Incidentally, Jason revealed that he is so interested in the work of the Isle of Man Photographic Society that he has decided to seek full membership of the Society.
At the end of October, Jason was accompanied by experienced model, Will Holden, who had also very kindly given up his evening to pose for members who had been encouraged to bring along their cameras and to ‘have a go’, utilising the lighting set-up and ‘V’ boards Jason had brought along for use as a backdrop and reflectors.
Will is a brilliant model, so patient and with a wonderful bone structure which is ideal for any sort of modelling work. Will is so patient and will adopt different poses. His experience seems to enable him to do so quite naturally.
Jason was generous with his time and patiently offered guidance, tips and advice to everyone who took part.
Even the less experienced and less confident members benefitted from his kindly disposition, encouragement, assistance, and non-judgemental approach.
Jason only began his professional photography about 10 years ago with landscape work, but quickly realised that photographing people was much more interesting.
He has several photographic accreditations to his name already and has had his work published both on and off the island in a variety of periodicals and newspapers.
Jason was at pains to stress the importance of checking periodically on the comfort and welfare of the model and to take one’s time to relax the subject.
He also advised that, by showing patience with the model, better outcomes would be achieved.
‘Don’t attempt to rush - and keep it simple!’ Was Jason’s constant message, as he stated that, by relaxing, one can avoid transmitting any nervousness to the subject.
In the second half of this excellent evening, Jason gave a masterclass in editing techniques, taking each step slowly as he talked through the different stages of his personal methodology.
After thanking Jason for a marvellous evening, Isle of Man Photographic Society president, Andrew Cairns, reminded members that the next gathering of members (and guests), would be on Wednesday, November 20, at the St John Ambulance headquarters at 7pm.
This will be another practical evening of table-top reflective photography.
Digital entries will also be due in for the next assignment competition, the theme being ‘Song, Movie or Book Title’.