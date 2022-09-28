Possible disruption to Friday’s Steam Packet sailings
Wednesday 28th September 2022 2:11 pm
Steam Packet vessel Ben-my-Chree leaves Douglas in heavy weather - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
The Steam Packet has warned that there may be disruption to its sailings on Friday, September 30, because of forecast bad weather.
On Wednesday afternoon the ferry operator issued an update which said that its Heysham and Liverpool sailings might be at risk of disruption or even cancellation.
A decision will be made as to whether the Ben-my-Chree’s 8.45am sailing to Lancashire and its return journey at 2.15pm go ahead will be made at 7am.
The day’s fastcraft sailings between Douglas and Liverpool are also at risk and a decision as to whether the 3pm Manannan sailing to Liverpool will go ahead will be made at 1pm on Friday afternoon.
