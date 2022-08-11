Post early to avoid strike problems
Monday 15th August 2022 3:07 am
The Isle of Man Post Office is warning that deliveries will be disrupted during strikes in the UK.
The Communication Workers’ Union will strike on August 26, August 31, September 8 and 9.
The Manx Post Office says customers should post earlier than planned both before and in the days following these dates.
No industrial action is taking place in the island.