Isle of Man Post Office has brought forward its tariff increases in response to ‘substantial escalating operating costs’.

The IOMPO will now implement the changes on January 9, 2023, instead of spring.

The price of a standard Isle of Man/UK letter will rise from 73p to 80p, which IOMPO believes ‘still remains a competitive offering’. It will be cheaper than its UK and Channel Islands counterparts.

Letters, large letters and packets destined for the UK will increase by 10% in line with inflation, and likewise mail bound for Europe and the Rest of the World (world zones 1-3).

International small parcels will be subject to a 12.5% increase ‘which is driven by industry rates’, according to IOMPO.

A replacement premium international parcel service will be introduced, known as ‘Global Priority.’ This will replace the suspended Parcelforce Global Express service.

It will offer many benefits to customers by offering online tracking visibility, international delivery from two working days (subject to destination), delivery to a named person, and options for up to £2.5k insurance.

Ancillary services such as Keepsafe, PO Boxes and ReDirect will increase by 10%.

Postage comparison table:

Postal Administration

2022 UK destined letter rate

2023 UK destined letter rate

Isle of Man Post Office

73p

80p

Royal Mail – 1st Class

95p

To be announced

Jersey Post

82p

To be announced

Guernsey Post

79p

To be announced