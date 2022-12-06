Isle of Man Post Office has brought forward its tariff increases in response to ‘substantial escalating operating costs’.
The IOMPO will now implement the changes on January 9, 2023, instead of spring.
The price of a standard Isle of Man/UK letter will rise from 73p to 80p, which IOMPO believes ‘still remains a competitive offering’. It will be cheaper than its UK and Channel Islands counterparts.
Letters, large letters and packets destined for the UK will increase by 10% in line with inflation, and likewise mail bound for Europe and the Rest of the World (world zones 1-3).
International small parcels will be subject to a 12.5% increase ‘which is driven by industry rates’, according to IOMPO.
A replacement premium international parcel service will be introduced, known as ‘Global Priority.’ This will replace the suspended Parcelforce Global Express service.
It will offer many benefits to customers by offering online tracking visibility, international delivery from two working days (subject to destination), delivery to a named person, and options for up to £2.5k insurance.
Ancillary services such as Keepsafe, PO Boxes and ReDirect will increase by 10%.
Postage comparison table:
Postal Administration
2022 UK destined letter rate
2023 UK destined letter rate
Isle of Man Post Office
73p
80p
Royal Mail – 1st Class
95p
To be announced
Jersey Post
82p
To be announced
Guernsey Post
79p
To be announced