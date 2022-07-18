Post Office commemorates 10th anniversary of the Creative Network
Subscribe newsletter
The Isle of Man Post Office is celebrating 10 years of the Creative Network enriching Manx culture through art in a set of 10 stamps.
The stamps have been designed by Carola Rush and assembled from 10 pieces of artwork from artists who are part of the Creative Network.
The Creative Network is a not-for-profit organisation founded in 2012, run voluntarily by artists.
It consists of around 70 members, with the aim to provide support to creative individuals, while promoting appreciation and involvement in the Manx visual arts for the benefit of the Manx community and further afield.
The ten stamps showcase a wide variety of creative endeavours and styles that include: ceramics, glass-making, embroidery, wood-turning, digital illustration, photography, textile art, drawing and painting.
There will be an opportunity to meet some of the artists and learn more about their work at the opening of ‘Tenth Anniversary of the Creative Network’ exhibition on Friday, August 12, at the Artreach Studios in Peel.
The event will start at 6.30pm with Marlene Maska, MLC and chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council officially opening the accompanying exhibition at 7pm.
This exhibition will feature the stamp artists plus the varied work of Creative Network members and will be open to the public over the weekends of Saturday, August 13, Sunday 14 and Saturday 20, Sunday 21 between 11am and 5pm each Saturday and between 2pm and 5pm on the Sundays.
Carola Rush, co-ordinating Creative Network member and stamp designer, said: ‘Taking on the design and co-ordination of this stamp issue from the Creative Network’s perspective, was a mixed blessing.
‘On the one hand, Isle of Man Post Office offered a not-to-be-missed opportunity to showcase the wealth of artistic talent amongst the Creative Network membership.
‘On the other hand, it presented the daunting challenge of how to select 10 pieces of work from such a huge pool to feature on the stamps themselves.
‘I am extremely grateful to the Post Office for both the opportunity to mark and celebrate the 10th anniversary of this Manx collective and the endless support of their team throughout the selection and design process.
‘Thanks also have to be directed at the artist-members themselves who have kindly put forward their work to feature on the stamps and the supporting stationery.
‘It has been a joy and a challenge to see the issue come to fruition.’
The collection will be issued on July 28 and is available as a Stamp Set, Sheet Set, Presentation Pack and First Day Cover.
All products including detailed descriptions can be found by visiting: www.iompost.com/creative-network
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |