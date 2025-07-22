An exhibition marking the 52nd anniversary of the Summerland fire is set to open at the Villa Marina Arcade next month.
Titled The Summerland 50 – Remembering for the Future, the display is being held in conjunction with the Justice for Summerland campaign. It will run daily from 10am to 4pm between August 2 and August 9.
The exhibition will explore the Victorian history of the site, as well as events before, during and after the 1973 tragedy.
As part of the commemoration, Manx company ELS will project a ‘wall of faces’ featuring those who died on the evening of August 2, 1973.
Tina Kermeen, a campaigner with the Justice for Summerland group, was 19 when the fire broke out and witnessed the blaze.
She said: ‘This huge tragedy resonated around the world and still today affects so many people. Yet looking at the site there is absolutely nothing to mark the fifty who perished in such a horrific way.’
Her involvement with the group began after she became friends with Jackie Hallam, who lost her mother and best friend in the disaster.
The group is campaigning for a new inquiry into the official ‘death by misadventure’ verdict. This refers to an accidental death caused by a voluntarily taken risk.
Earlier this year, the group’s application for fresh inquests into the 50 deaths was declined by the Isle of Man’s Attorney General. Walter Wannenburgh KC concluded that there was no basis to direct new inquests under the Coroners of Inquests Act 1987, citing a lack of fresh evidence and referencing the findings of the 1974 public inquiry.
The ceremony will take place on the evening of Saturday, August 2, at the Kaye Memorial Garden on Queen’s Promenade. It will begin at 6.45pm and include prayers led by the Mayor’s Chaplain, Rev Michael Brydon.
His Worship the Mayor, Councillor Steven Crellin JP, will welcome attendees ahead of the short service.
The garden, which was dedicated in 2013 to mark the 40th anniversary of the fire, features three irregular grey standing stones. The two outer stones are inscribed with the names of all 50 victims, while the central stone reads: ‘In memory of the 50 people who lost their lives in the Summerland fire disaster on 2nd of August 1973.’
Members of the public are welcome to attend. Attendees are asked to arrive by 6.35pm to avoid disruption.
The service will conclude with His Worship laying a wreath on behalf of the council. Guests and members of the public will then be invited to lay their own tributes.
Council Leader Devon Watson said: ‘As a council, we stand together in our commitment to honour the memory of those deeply affected by the tragedy.’
‘The events at Summerland continue to have a lasting impact on survivors and the families of those who were lost. Holding an annual tribute is not just important – it is essential to ensure they are never forgotten.’