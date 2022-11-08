Post Office gives advice on postage for Christmas
Due to ongoing strike action by UK postal staff, Isle of Man Post Office is asking customers to order and post early this year.
In announcing its Christmas arrangements, IoMPO has reminded the public of the importance of ordering and posting early due to the strike action taking place by the Communications Workers Union in the UK, who represent Royal Mail staff.
Disruption is likely between now and December.
Last recommended posting dates to international destinations start from November 30 and to HM Forces Personnel, mail must be sent by no later than November 25.
Send all letters and parcels to the UK by December 22 but the public is advised to check the IOMPO website for specific dates for each mail service.
The island-wide Post Office network will be open as normal in the lead up to Christmas. However, on December 23 and 30 most sub-post offices and delivery offices will close early.
All post offices will be closed on December 25 to 27 and December 31 to January 2.
Customers are being reminded to make sure any items being posted are safe to fly. Many gifts are classified as prohibited under transport legislation, particularly those items over 100ml in size, such as perfumes and alcohol.
Since January 2021 it has been a legal requirement that all items containing goods being sent to destinations beyond the UK must have a fully completed customs declaration detailing the contents of any letters and parcels.
The form can be printed from www.iompost.com/ecd.
Those who miss their parcel delivery are advised that they can request to direct their item to one of 14 island-wide locations for collection by using the IOMPO’s online redelivery request service.
Customers will receive a text message notification when the parcel is at their requested location ready for collection.
Isle of Man Post Office encourages customers to sign up for the Authority to Sign service.
This allows the post person to sign for any items requiring a signature on behalf of the customer and leave them in a safe location on the property while customers are out.
Find out more information at www.iompost.com/christmas
