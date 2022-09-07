Post Office reveals Bowie stamp collection
Wednesday 7th September 2022 10:44 am
The David Bowie stamp collection will be available from September 12 ()
The Isle of Man Post Office has revealed a new collection of stamps celebrating the acting career of the late David Bowie.
The performer, who starred in ‘Everybody Loves Sunshine’, which was filmed in the Isle of Man, is commemorated in the collection of eight stamps designed by Jonathan Barnbrook, who was a close collaborator with the artist.
Fans will be able to buy the stamps from September 12 along with the option of a ‘Bowie Box’ containing a stamp booklet with commentary on the films portrayed.
