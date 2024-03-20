Isle of Man Post Office (IoMPO) is running a tender exercise for the provision of counter services in the vicinity of the existing Windsor Road Post Office in Douglas.
It comes following the decision by long-serving sub postmaster Lynda Braidwood to terminate her contract with effect from July 10.
The Post Office is seeking to maintain counter, postal and bill payment services in this area. This opportunity is for a fixed period, until March 31, 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.
Chairman of the Post Office, Stu Peters MHK, said: ‘I would like to place on record our grateful thanks to the outgoing sub postmistress Lynda for the services she and her team have provided on our behalf and that of our commercial partners for 43 years.’
He continued: ‘By starting the expression of interest now, it will allow us to adhere to the required procurement protocol and understand what interest there may be from existing or new businesses in the community.’
The closing date for expressing an interest is midday on April 2.