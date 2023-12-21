Douglas Councillors have praised staff at the capital’s local authority for ‘pulling out all the stops’ this Christmas.
The local authority states that the town’s decorative lighting has received ‘wide acclaim’ this Christmas, despite the electrical team having ‘recruitment difficulties’.
At Douglas Council’s monthly meeting, council leader Claire Wells said: ‘To bring everything together really does require a lot of planning.
‘We rely on the goodwill of staff to work early mornings and late evenings, with people coming from all over the island to see the lights and experience the atmosphere.
‘It’s great too that so many people continue to turn out and support our retailers.’
Ms Wells comments were echoed by colleagues, including councillor Ian Clague who said the ‘workforce had done the city proud’.