The sidecar passenger involved in a red-flag incident at the Pre-TT Classic at Billlown on Sunday afternoon is to be transferred to a Liverpool hospital for further treatment to his injured leg.
A statement by race promoters, Southern 100 Racing said: 'Sidecar crew of Danny Quirk from Halifax and Leicester passenger Dylan Weston were taken to Noble's Hospital for treatment following an incident at Stadium Corner.
'Driver Danny was discharged last night with a clavicle fracture. Passenger Dylan has leg fractures and is awaiting transfer to a Liverpool hospital for further treatment.'
'We wish both a full recovery and thank the medical personnel and marshals for their attention at the incident.'