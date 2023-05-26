The Pre-TT Classic Road Races fire into life at Billown on the outskirts of Castletown this evening, Friday. Practice commences at 615, with roads closed all round the 4.25-mile course from 6pm until no later than 9.40. There will be further practising on Saturday afternoon between 12.30 and 4pm. Roads will re-open for two hours between 6 and 9pm for the opening four races, which are the Singles at 6.20pm, the 1100cc at 7pm, the Junior Post-Classic at 7.40pm and the first Sidecar event at 8.15. Roads will reopen no later than 9pm. In a change from previous years, racing will conclude on the Sunday afternoon to accommodate a full day’s practice/qualifying for the TT on the Bank Holiday Monday, May 29. Roads will close between 1pm and no later than 6pm for the final six races. The prize presentation will take place in Castletown Square the same evening from 7.30pm. Leading names in a capacity solo entry are Dom Herbertson, Jamie Coward, Alan Oversby, Mike Hose, Will Loder, Keith Shannon, Adam McLean, Keith Shannon, Mark Parrett, Steve Elliott, Barry Davidson, John-Leigh Pemberton, Hefyn Owen, Michal Dokoupil, Rhys Hardisty, Ewan Hamilton and locals Dan Sayle, Chris McGahan, Marcus Simpson and Gareth Arnold.Last year's star newcomer, Joe Yeardsley of Laxey could well be one to watch in the Post-Classic Superbike event on Sunday, riding a Mistra Racing ZXR 750cc Kawasaki. In addition there are 18 outfits, led by Eddy Wright/Trevor Johnson, Tony Thirkell/William Morralee, Rod Bellas/Glenn Dawson and Greg Lambert/Andy Haynes.