Knockaloe Farm in Patrick is set to host the Royal Manx Agricultural Society’s 2024 Show this weekend, highlighting the best in Manx agriculture and countryside.
Spread over two days (Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10), visitors will be able to see cattle, horses, sheep and pigs plus craft displays and demonstrations that will cater for all family members.
On Friday, the show’s main ring will feature a vintage tractor machinery parade at 10.30am, a ‘dog and duck’ display at 11am, a classic car display at 11.45am and a sheep shearing demonstration at 2.20pm.
Livestock and marquee judging will then begin on Saturday at 10am, followed by dairy judging at 10.30am and young farmers stock judging at 1pm.
Events in the main ring on Saturday will also include a Unity Dance School display at 11.40am, a tug of war competition at 2pm, the light horse championship at 3.20pm and the concluding ‘grand parade’ with the naming of the supreme champion at 4pm.
Last year’s supreme champion title was awarded to a Limousin cow belonging the Quayle family from Glen Lough.