A presentation on Manx artist William Hoggatt is set to take place at Dalby Schoolrooms on Friday, January 17.
Beginning at 7.30pm, the event will be led by Manx historian Yvonne Cresswell and is titled ‘A Passion For Manx Landscapes’.
Minister for St James Church in Dalby, Cheryl Cousins, said: ‘Most people are probably aware of William as a leading Manx artist, but less aware of his outspoken campaigning and championing for the protection and preservation of the Manx countryside in the late 1930s.
‘Things such as the promotion of the island as a tourist destination and concerns over planning, together with defining what may or may not be considered suitable development in the rural landscape, were all things that Hoggatt was involved in.
‘There was far more to the elderly artist than you might think!’
Admission is £15, and to book tickets you can ring Gilly on 844031.