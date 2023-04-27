This week, 24 primary schools from across the Isle of Man took part in the annual Cross Country Championship at Noble’s Park.
Both the boys and girls races were hotly contested, with Eve Martin from St John’s Primary School, taking victory in the girls race, having a time of seven minutes and 16 seconds.
Seamus Hall from St Mary’s School took the win for the boys race in a time of six minutes 34 seconds.
The overall team victory went to Onchan School.
Peter Lewis, the headteacher at Ashley Hill Primary School, said: ‘Thank you to all the supporters who ensured there was a great atmosphere throughout the event, and well done to all the participants for their efforts in completing the challenging course.’