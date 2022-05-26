Prisoners can report crime

Inmates at the prison are now able to contact Crimestoppers to report crimes.

They can do this anonymously via phone.

Isle of Man Crimestoppers, a charity whose mission is to reduce crime and keep communities safe, is working with the prison and the police in the new initiative to reduce and prevent crime and help keep the island safe by raising awareness of its key message of ‘Speak up. Stop crime. Stay safe’.

Information for contacting Crimestoppers is now displayed both in the prison and in the police custody suite, encouraging those that may be unwilling or uncomfortable speaking to the police or prison staff directly that any contact with the organisation is completely anonymous, according to the government.