Inmates at the Isle of Man Prison are learning new trades and gaining qualifications to improve their job prospects once they leave custody.
The Ellan Vannin Skills Centre, based inside the prison, provides training opportunities while also enabling prisoners to contribute to the community.
Earlier this year, the prison achieved City & Guilds status and has since launched its first accredited qualification in bricklaying. Prison officers say the course has been well received by participants, with places quickly taken up.
Timothy Russell, Principal Officer for Resettlement and Interventions, said: ‘We are committed to helping prisoners acquire new skills and to help them to use their time with us productively.
‘If they leave here better qualified, they will have a much greater chance of finding work, contributing to society and living a more fulfilling life.’
As part of the scheme, suitably risk-assessed prisoners are able to work outside the prison under supervision.
Earlier this year, a team assisted Douglas Rugby Club in preparing its grounds and clubhouse for the TT Festival, carrying out maintenance and grounds-keeping tasks. Club members praised the effort of those involved.
Within the prison, the gardens have also become a key part of training. After extensive repairs and expansion over the winter, 24 prisoners are now employed in the gardens, producing fruit and vegetables for the kitchens. The produce reduces catering costs while also providing healthier meals. Prisoners’ work has also been represented at several local horticultural shows, reflecting the skills developed in the programme.
The Skills Centre has been supported by a number of organisations and individuals.
Building Skills Lecturer Jon Dunne secured a donation of 10,000 bricks from Michelmersh Brick Specialists in West Sussex for the bricklaying course. The donation was supported by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, which transported the bricks free of charge, and Manx Independent Carriers, which arranged onward delivery at a reduced cost.
Mr Dunne said he was ‘delighted’ to receive the support, which allowed the course to go ahead.
John Wannenburgh MHK, a political member of the Department of Home Affairs, also assisted by approaching the Steam Packet to arrange transport of the materials.
The prison acknowledged the help of a wide range of organisations and individuals who have donated materials, equipment or services, either free of charge or at a reduced rate. Their contributions, the prison said, have been vital in enabling projects to progress and in giving prisoners the chance to gain experience in practical trades.
Those thanked include: His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor and Lady Lorimer; Footprint Tools, Sheffield; Clio and Phil Swales; Isle of Man Steam Packet; Manx Independent Carriers; John Wannenburgh MHK; Kevin Wilkinson, City & Guilds; Debbie Reeve and members of the Board of Construction Isle of Man; Michelmersh Brick Specialists; Tooms Building Contractors; Kevin Harold; Mike Kelliher; The Guild of Bricklayers; Liam Buckley; Richard Armitage; Will Brittles; The City of Liverpool College; Jane O’Rourke; Corina Jackson De-Botte; and Balladoole Civic Amenity Site.