Private school theatre gets lottery money

The Manx Lottery Trust has given King William’s College £15,000 to go towards the upgrade of sound equipment at its King’s Court Theatre, which has also recently undergone renovations and improvements to its lighting system.

The private, fee-paying school is registered as a charity, while the MLT distributes National Lottery money to ‘appropriate organisations for the benefit of people resident in the Isle of Man’.

King’s Court Theatre says that it ‘strives to bring the best of London theatre to the south of the Isle of Man’ with live screenings from The National Theatre, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal Opera House and The Royal Ballet.

It has capacity for more than 200.

David Dawson, King’s Court theatre manager, said: ‘We are very proud of our modernised theatre based in a building with so much history and are always looking at how we can improve and enhance the overall experience for theatregoers.’