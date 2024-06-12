A Douglas man has been put on probation after he abused staff at the Isle of Man Bank.
Police were called when Carl Joseph Bridson got angry after he found his account had been blocked.
The 39 year old admitted an offence of threatening behaviour and was given a one year probation order by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
We previously reported that Bridson went to the Athol Street branch of the bank on April 29 at 9.35am.
He said that he found his account had been blocked and that a payment he had been expecting had not appeared.
He said he asked to use a bank phone, claiming that he had previously been allowed to do this, but this time was refused.
Bridson became angry with staff and swore, which resulted in the police being called.
When officers arrived, he was said to have sworn at them.
Bridson was then asked if he had anything sharp on him and said that he had.
When asked where it was, he told police: ‘In your f*****g eye if I have a chance.’
A needle was found by police as Bridson continued swearing.
After being arrested, during an interview, he handed in a prepared statement denying the offence, then remained silent when asked questions.
He had initially been charged with possessing an offensive weapon but that was withdrawn.
Defence advocate Louise Cooil entered a basis of plea for her client, in which Bridson said he had been expecting a payment of £60 to have gone into his account for a small job he had done, but was then told he only had 15p.
He said that he had not been told his account had been blocked, so he asked to speak to someone higher up.
Bridson claimed that his voice could sometimes come across as shouting, but that he was not.
He admitted swearing and accepted he had been rude.
Bridson, who lives at Derby Road in Douglas, was already subject to a previous probation order imposed in February.
An update from probation said that the February order was only in its infancy when Bridson had committed the new offence, but that he had been engaging with his supervising officer.
The report said that he was a qualified plasterer, who was unemployed, and occasionally helped out his father and friends, but would struggle to complete a community service order.
Deputy High Bailiff revoked the February order and replaced it with the new one.
Bridson, who lives at Derby Road in Douglas, was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.