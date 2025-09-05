A long-awaited major reconstruction of a village’s crumbling high street is expected to begin next year.
Work on Port St Mary’s High Street is anticipated to start in spring 2026 subject to budget approvals and will take about six months to complete.
The Department of Infrastructure confirmed plans after a specialist contractor surveyed the street with ground-penetrating radar to provide data for the scheme.
This was done to identify the locations of cellar boundaries and existing utility infrastructure, which will inform the final design.
Further physical site investigations will be carried out shortly to corroborate the ground survey information.
When the reconstruction works get under way next year, the road will be shut and diversions put in place. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.
As part of the scheme, the DoI has developed two potential parking layouts for the High Street and is seeking feedback from residents, the wider village community, traders, Port St Mary Commissioners and any others.
A special information session will take place on Monday when members of the public will be able to view drawings of the two proposals and share their feedback to help determine the final design.
The drop-in information session takes place at Port St Mary Town Hall on Monday between 4.30pm and 6.30pm where members of the project team will be available to answer questions about the scheme.
The village’s High Street is extensively patched, badly potholed and failing in a number of places - and has earned a reputation for being one of the worst roads in the island.
Before being appointed Infrastructure Minister, Rushen MHK Dr Michelle Haywood planted daffodils in the potholes in protest at the road’s condition.
The High Street reconstruction scheme is listed in the Budget Pink Book for ‘design and feasibility’.
A previous £400,000 scheme to revamp the road was rejected in 2023.