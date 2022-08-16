Prom race raises £11,600

Subscribe newsletter
A charity race on Douglas promenade has raised more than £11,600 for a good cause.
More than 200 runners took part in the KPMG Promenade Relay race.
It took place after a two-year break during the pandemic and raised money for Project 21.
Fifty teams and six solo runners entered the event, representing a variety of businesses and groups across the island.
Lost in Pace, was the winning team, completing the 10km race in 31:54 with Wet Bandits and Manx Tri Club - Men 1 taking second and third place respectively.
This year’s event was staged in support of Project 21, a campaign established by five charities that support people with learning difficulties.
The five charities involved are Manx Mencap, Down Syndrome Isle of Man, Autism in Mann, Manx Gateway, and the Special Olympics Isle of Man.
Funds and sponsorship raised by the runners will be donated to help maintain and operate the facilities at Centre 21 and increase the choice of activities for people with learning difficulties, from drama to music and sporting activities.
Kristan King of KPMG said: ‘It was great to be back home on the prom and to enjoy the atmosphere of the event.
‘The event is always a key date on our charity calendar, which would not be possible without the support of the many people and businesses involved, including our sponsors, volunteers, marshals, St John Ambulance, Event Management Solutions, Manx Timing Solutions as well as the runners who took part in the event.’
Geoffrey Friend Karran, chairman of Project 21, said: ‘Project 21 is very grateful to everyone at KPMG for having adopted us as their charity of the year.
‘It was wonderful to see so many runners in the event and we thank them for their participation and support. We also would like to thank all the staff of KPMG who organised this fantastic event.’
KPMG thanked Baker Tilly Isle of Man, Callin Wild, IFGL, Manx Telecom, Ocorian, Sleepwell Hotels, Tevir Group and Zedra for sponsoring this year’s event and the KPMG staff involved in organising and marshalling the event.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |