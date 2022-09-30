Prom walkway design options put on display
The south part of Douglas promenade walkway would feature a colourful portrayal of Manannan's horse Enbarr
Possible designs for the prom walkway are currently on display at the Sea Terminal in Douglas as Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas MHK says he wants the work to begin before the next general election in four years’ time.
The display also includes proposed dates for the refurbishment and extension of sea walls between winter 2022 and summer 2026 with work separated into different stages.
Concept art for the walkway along the whole length of Douglas promenade show colourful designs inspired by the folklore stories about Manannan, a Celtic god and namesake of the Isle of Man.
One of the featured sections, at the south section of the promenade, features Enbarr, Manannan’s horse described as ‘galloping with its mane slowly and softly fading through the dunes.’
The display says: ‘The design is made out of polygons in bright and eye-catching colours focused on people’s health, happiness and wellbeing.’
On the opposite end of the promenade is a design based on the fairy queen and wife of Manannan, Fand.
The information board says: ‘Some scholars believe she was a native Manx deity who was absorbed into the Irish mythology. The colours used to symbolize her are the ones of the Irish Sea for which she fought.’
Finally, the centrepiece of the design is a triskelion between the road’s two roundels and near the war memorial, though it is mentioned that the colours around the memorial would be neutral with images on the sea wall highlighting what the statue represents.
The triskelion will break up the flowing lines of the whole design ‘giving importance to Manannan’s force and protection.’
Inspiration for this section of the design is described on the display, saying: ‘The shape is an assembly of triangles, the one in the middle being an equilateral representing proportion.
‘It is also inverted to symbolize water. The colour used for the triskelion is salmon pink, an animal with whom Manannan is connected.’
Discussing the reveal of the designs, Mr Thomas told Manx Radio that despite the display of the designs, the project is still in early stages and no budget has yet been finalised, though will be in the millions.
Work on the refurbishment of the promenade began in 2018 with major sections completed this year, including the installation of two roundels and a redesigning of the area outside of the Gaiety Theatre, after a series of delays related to pandemic closures and construction issues.
The scheme also moved the historic horse tram line from the middle to the edge of the road, with funding for further work, to continue the line to its original endpoint outside the Sea Terminal, due to be put to the Treasury.
Costs and works on the walkway refurbishment will need to be approved by the government and treasury following the completion of Douglas Council’s work to fix damaged sections of the sunken garden walls.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |