Promenade lights up orange to commemorate Bitcoin history

Douglas Promenade turned its lighting orange to celebrate an anniversary in the history of the crypto currency Bitcoin.

‘Bitcoin Pizza Day’ marks May 22, 2010 – when two pizzas were sold in exchange for 10,000 Bitcoins, in what is widely believed to have been the first ever time the digital currency was used to buy physical goods.

Worth very little in 2010, this amount of Bitcoin would now be worth just over 300 million US dollars (£238 million).

Ever since that day, supporters of the popular crypto currency and those working in the various industries surrounding it celebrate the date and the progress digital currencies have made since then.

Professionals working in the local tech sector also came together to enjoy some free pizza at a networking event at the Hubb in Douglas.

Jason Scales, chief executive of the Hubb, said: ‘We have seen phenomenal growth in the number of companies operating in the digital currency space on the island over recent years and there seem to be no signs of this trend slowing down anytime soon.

‘What’s more, the island enjoys a real sense of community when it comes to the tech sector and it is great to celebrate this fact and see everyone come together for occasions like this.’