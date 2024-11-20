The promenade walkway between Douglas War Memorial and the Bottleneck car park will open to car parking today (Thursday) in time for this evening’s Douglas Christmas lights switch on.
Parking on the walkway will be available throughout the festive season until Wednesday, January 8.
There will designated disabled spaces included within the walkway parking area. To use these spaces, disabled parking permits and parking disks must be displayed.
Parking in the disabled spaces will be permitted for up to four hours, with no return within another four hours.
The entrance to the parking area will be near the roundel at Church Road Marina and the exit near the Bottleneck Car Park. A maximum speed limit of 10mph will be in force throughout.