Promote town when you go shopping

Canvas shopping bags advertising Ramsey as a place to visit can now be bought from the town library at a cost of £5 each.
The ‘bags for life’ initiative was put forward by commissioner Juan McGuinness, who won support for placing an order for 100 bags as a ‘test-run’.
He believes the bags will carry dual benefits: reducing plastic waste and promoting the town.
