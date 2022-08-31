Clearest sea views on the island could be yours as coastal townhouse hits market
This period townhouse could offer the most calming wake-up call ever - the sound of the waves and views over the coast.
Sea Crest, at the Port St Mary end of Gansey Bay, has an uninterrupted view across the beach and out to sea.
The newly refurbished property has plenty of wide windows meaning that the horizon can be admired from anywhere in the house.
On the ground floor is an open plan area with a bespoke kitchen, dining area and lounge, with a box bay window to appreciate the views, a bathroom, and a boot room with a mosaic tiled floor that caters to swimmers and surfers coming back from the beach.
On the first and second floor are six bedrooms and two further bathroom suites, and an enclosed lawn outside including a brick outhouse with a WC.
The property is being marketed by Plum Properties and is listed at a price of £725,000.
Bruce Cobburn of Plum Properties commented: “Sea Crest represents an opportunity that comes up only rarely on the island, a sea front property of this size with incredible views and easy beach access.
“Whether residing in the property permanently or returning to it from time to time, this will be a purchase that won’t disappoint.”
