Five houses on the Isle of Man that cost less than £160k
Whether you’re looking for a fixer-upper or a forever home, we’ve rounded up the cheapest options for you.
Subscribe newsletter
Looking to buy a new house but don’t want to break the bank? We’ve done the research for you and found the five cheapest houses on the market in the Isle of Man.
32 Castle Street, Peel - £139,500
Currently up for sale with Black Grace Cowley estate agents, this detached townhouse contains two bedrooms, a lounge, a kitchen, a utility room and an attic room, plus a bathroom and a cloakroom.
5 Barrack Lane, Ramsey - £140,000
This traditional terrace home in the centre of Ramsey is being marketed by Garforth Gray, and contains a living room, kitchen, a bathroom and one bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, plus a storage area.
6 West Street, Ramsey - £148,500
Also in Ramsey is this refurbishment property with Cowley Groves, made up of four bedrooms, a lounge, a dining room/kitchen, a family bathroom and an office/study.
Whitehouse Cottage, New Road, Laxey - £149,000
Harmony Homes are offering up this fixer-upper, consisting of a porch, an open plan lounge and kitchen, one bedroom and a bathroom.
32 Summerhill Road, Douglas - £159,950
In the centre of Onchan is this traditional Manx stone cottage, marketed by Property Wise and containing a lounge, kitchen, breakfast room, one bedroom and a bathroom.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |