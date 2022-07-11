Five houses on the Isle of Man that cost less than £160k

From Peel to Ramsey, there are cheaper housing options across the isle. ( Oliver King on Unsplash )

Looking to buy a new house but don’t want to break the bank? We’ve done the research for you and found the five cheapest houses on the market in the Isle of Man.

32 Castle Street, Peel - £139,500

32 Castle Street contains an original stone fireplace. ( Black Grace Cowley )

Currently up for sale with Black Grace Cowley estate agents, this detached townhouse contains two bedrooms, a lounge, a kitchen, a utility room and an attic room, plus a bathroom and a cloakroom.

5 Barrack Lane, Ramsey - £140,000

Barrack Lane is in the centre of Ramsey. ( Garforth Gray )

This traditional terrace home in the centre of Ramsey is being marketed by Garforth Gray, and contains a living room, kitchen, a bathroom and one bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, plus a storage area.

6 West Street, Ramsey - £148,500

The West Street property is surprisingly spacious, with four bedrooms. ( Cowley Groves )

Also in Ramsey is this refurbishment property with Cowley Groves, made up of four bedrooms, a lounge, a dining room/kitchen, a family bathroom and an office/study.

Whitehouse Cottage, New Road, Laxey - £149,000

Whitehouse Cottage is a refurbishment property in Laxey. ( Harmony Homes )

Harmony Homes are offering up this fixer-upper, consisting of a porch, an open plan lounge and kitchen, one bedroom and a bathroom.

32 Summerhill Road, Douglas - £159,950

This Manx stone cottage costs £159,950. ( Property Wise )