Look inside the clifftop property for sale that was one of Douglas’ first mansion houses
This 170-year old grand home was one of Douglas’ ten original Victorian ‘Mansion Houses’ - and now it could be yours.
Ravenscliffe, in Douglas, was built in 1849 and sits on a cliff-top overlooking Douglas Bay and the Tower of Refuge.
The property, which is registered as having special architectural or historical interest, retains many period features, such as Victorian coving with gold leaf detail, chandeliers, and marble fireplaces, as well as gothic architraves at the entrance to the house.
On the ground floor, there is a porch, an entrance hall, and a lounge with herringbone Karndean flooring and a feature fireplace with a cast iron grate, a tiled hearth and a marble surround and mantle piece.
Also on the ground floor is a breakfast conservatory, a kitchen with decorative etched glass doors leading to the drawing room, which features another marble mantlepiece and a bay window, a dining room and a study with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, plus a utility room and a changing room with a shower and toilet.
Downstairs, the lower ground floor features a cinema room, a billiards and snooker room, and a wine cellar.
Upstairs, the first floor is made up of a master bedroom with a balcony and twin walk-in wardrobes, a dual aspect bedroom with a bay window, balcony access, and built-in cupboards, and two further double bedrooms.
There are two family bathrooms on this level, as well as a linen cupboard and access into what is now the annexe but was originally the servants’ quarters.
The annexe, known as Ravenscliffe Lodge, is a four-star registered holiday lodge set over two floors.
On the ground floor is a kitchen diner and a lounge with a stone fireplace, while upstairs there are two bedrooms - one with a crystal chandelier and an en-suite bathroom - and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a heated outdoor swimming pool with a paved patio and a gazebo, a garden with an upper lawn, decked seating, a pergola and vegetable beds, a lower “seaside” garden and an “illuminated glen”.
There are also two garages, a workshop and a utility shed, as well as an electric vehicle charging point and a decked terrace.
Ravenscliffe has been brought to market by Black Grace Cowley for a price of £3,250,000.
Tim Groves of Black Grace Cowley said: “Approached from Head Road, Ravenscliffe occupies an elevated cliff-top position enjoying a magnificent panoramic coastal vista overlooking Douglas Bay, the harbour entrance and the Tower of Refuge.
“This impressive home retains many of its original period features to include imposing high ceilings, grand ornate triple tier cornices and matching ceiling roses, parquet wood flooring, marble fireplaces and deep set skirting boards.
“The principal reception rooms all face towards the sea with breath-taking coastal views across the entire bay, the Manx hillside behind and across to the Lake District mountains beyond.”
