Seven unusual or historic holiday lets on the Isle of Man
There are plenty of unique places to stay on the island.
Subscribe newsletter
If you’re looking for a convenient holiday, a staycation on the island might be just what you need.
Across the Isle of Man, there are plenty of beautiful cottages, seaside apartments and other classic holiday lets - but there is also a selection of holiday homes with a difference.
From a lighthouse keeper’s cottage to a New York-style loft, we’ve hand-picked our choices for the island’s most unique holiday lets.
Keys Cottage, Castletown
Originally a part of the Old House of Keys, the historic former home of Manx politics, Keys Cottage is in Castletown in the south of the Isle of Man. The cottage has two bedrooms and sleeps four people, at prices starting from £133 per night.
Ravenscliffe Lodge, Douglas
A private wing of this grand Victorian home, Ravenscliffe Lodge was once used as the servants’ quarters. With luxurious gardens, the let sleeps four guests from £595 per week.
The Old Coach House, Peel
A recent conversion and restoration transformed this former coach house into a unique holiday let, with many original features remaining, including the fireplace and slate cladding. The house has two bedrooms and sleeps four people, at prices starting from £124 per night.
Packet House, Castletown
Packet House was formerly the headquarters of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, the oldest continually operating passenger shipping company in the world. The let includes two bedrooms, sleeping four, at prices starting from £154 per night.
Douglas Head Lighthouse Cottage, Douglas
This lighthouse keeper’s cottage was built in 1857 and has a private jetty, as well as uninterrupted sea views. As well as its history and unique location, the cottage has been featured on Real TV's 'Fantasy Homes by the Sea'. It has four bedrooms and sleeps eight people, with prices dependant on date of stay.
The Chapel, Andreas
This self-catering converted chapel was built in 1891, and now is a holiday home complete with its own hot tub. The Chapel sleeps up to six people with prices starting from £200 per night.
Loft 11, Douglas
Designed to resemble a New York City loft apartment, Loft 11 has an open plan entertaining space and is made up of a blend of contemporary and vintage elements. Sleeping four people, it is available from £295 per night.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |