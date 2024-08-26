A £1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and charge of a man on the run.
Isle of Man Constabulary are hunting Craig Tiernan who they want to speak to as part of an ‘ongoing investigation.’
The force has appealed on social media for the public’s help to track him down. There are no details on the nature of the investigation but the search of Mr Tiernan has been ramped up after several days of searching have proved fruitless.
Posting on Facebook, the force said: ‘Police currently want to speak to Craig Tiernan in regards to an ongoing investigation. This is a renewed appeal for information on the whereabouts of Craig.
‘Crimestoppers IOM, a charity independent of the police, is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to the arrest and charge of Craig.
‘Crimestoppers is completely anonymous. You are never asked for your name or for your contact details. Information must be provided exclusively to Crimestoppers via telephone number 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org stating REWARD REQUEST if completing the online form.’