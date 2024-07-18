A number of children have raised money for a variety of charities in the Isle of Man by completing the ‘Mini Parish Walk’.
The walk, which was hosted by the Douglas Rotary Club at St John’s arboretum on Saturday, saw just under 200 children aged from four to 11 walking distances ranging from one to two and a half kilometres.
Children aged four and five began the first walk at 11am, with each age group lasting 45 minutes and concluding with those aged ten and eleven at 1pm.
A total of £12,000 was raised for roughly 37 different charities by the children taking part.
One of these children was 10-year-old Kelsey Roberts from Onchan, who raised an impressive amount of £620 for Manx Mencap from her £100 target.
Manx Mencap was established in 1968 and is a long-standing charity dedicated to the support and wellbeing of people with learning disabilities.
Kelsey’s mum, Debbie Roberts, said: ‘She had an uncle with learning disabilities and her twin sister had Down syndrome, who have both now passed away.
‘This walk was in memory of Gary and Hope, and we are massively proud of her. Thank you to everyone for their kind donations.’
Kelsey was not the only child to raise a large amount. Nine year old Daisy Harrison from Peel raised an incredible £735 for the non-profit animal charity the Greenhills Sanctuary.
Ivan Bratty from the Rotary Club of Douglas said: ‘It’s so lovely to see the enthusiasm in all of them.
‘It’s all about raising money for charity. Last year, a girl raised money for the RNLI’s 200th anniversary and was accompanied by a lifeboat mascot.
‘She was then chosen to meet Queen Camilla when she visited the island in March because of how much money was raised, which was a lovely aspect of our little fun walk.’
Next year’s Mini Parish Walk will take place on Saturday, July 12.