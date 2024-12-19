A pub will embrace the true spirt of the season of goodwill by extending the hand of companionship on Christmas Day.
For the past 17 years, staff at the Nag’s Head have laid on a free Christmas dinner in a bid to encourage the residents of the Isle of Man not to spend December 25 on their own.
And preparations are now in full swing as the beloved Douglas pub prepares to continue with its heartwarming yuletide tradition for an 18th year next week.
Sheila Dowie, who co-owns the Nag’s Head, said that for the pub’s staff, Christmas is all about giving back to the community.
She said: ‘The idea came from just generally speaking to our regulars about people being on their own for Christmas.
‘We just came up with the idea of putting a Christmas dinner on.
‘As the years went on, word got about, and we opened it up to everyone.
‘Now we will go and pick up the older people and bring them into the pub.’
Every year, staff at the Nag’s Head spend hours cooking up a festive feast for its guests - and this year will be no different.
Anyone planning to attend will have their pick of four meats, namely roast beef, pork loin, turkey crown or ham.
A nut roast will also be available for vegetarians, as well as whole host of traditional Christmas dinner trimmings.
The pub will be open from 8am on Christmas Day while food will be dished out at around 1.30pm.
The top floor of the Nag’s Head will be transformed into a temporary dining area with tables, chairs and Christmas decorations.
The festive feast will be laid out on tables on the dance floor area so people can help themselves before sitting down to enjoy their meal with some company.
Customers will also have the option to enjoy a free takeaway Christmas dinner if they prefer.
Any leftovers from the day will be used to make festive sandwiches for Boxing Day, which will also be handed out free of charge.
And Sheila says there will be a warm welcome at the pub for anyone who would rather not spend Christmas alone.
‘It will be buffet style [dinner], people can just pick up a plate and get what they want,’ she said.
‘There is absolutely no charge whatsoever.
‘To anybody who is alone or lonely, there is no need to be shy. Just walk in’
Speaking about the pub’s past Christmas Day dinners, Sheila said the atmosphere at the venue has been happy and jovial, with a palpable sense of ‘togetherness’ amongst those in attendance.
‘It’s what Christmas is about, Christmas is about giving,’ she said.