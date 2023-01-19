On Wednesday, February 1, there will be an all-day public exhibition which focuses on personal, financial, mental and physical wellbeing.
The exhibition ‘FabYouary – it’s all about you’ will provide support and advice from over 50 professionals in the public, private and third sectors, including nutrition, mental health, financial support and career advice.
The day will be hosted by the government’s healthy and well team, and sponsored by Robinsons.
Admission is free with tickets available through Eventbrite.
Workplace wellbeing lead for public health Lauren Gray said: ‘Individual wellbeing is extremely important; we need to remember that having a focus on our own wellbeing must be a priority.
‘The key theme of this event will be to promote the importance of looking after yourself whether it be personal, physical, mental or financial.
‘We are really fortunate to have a wide variety of services and support on the island. This event will showcase just some of what is available.’
The exhibition will also offer separate sessions on menopause, mindfulness, nutrition and more, see the Eventbrite booking page for further details.