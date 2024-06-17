Public Health has reminded island residents to be wary of the spread of a new Covid-19 variant following the TT fortnight.
However, it has been stated that following a large event such as the TT, ‘increased illness’ is to be expected.
A spokesperson from Public Health said: ‘Covid-19 is a notifiable disease in the Isle of Man, which means any positive cases detected in the hospital or healthcare settings are reported to us.
‘However, we would say that increased illness after a major event involving lots of visitors to the island is to be expected considering the large numbers of people socialising in groups.
‘We would like to remind island residents that, if you are unwell, to stay away from others - particularly those who are considered medically vulnerable.
‘Remember to continue with measures to prevent the spread of illness, including washing your hands regularly and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze.’
The only Covid-19 testing now done in the island is for individuals who have the highest risk.
This is done through the hospital or healthcare settings, as well as the use of personally purchased lateral flow tests.
Testing for Covid-19 has previously been done using wastewater surveillance, but this ‘pilot project’ has now ended.
The spokesperson from Public Health added: ‘The project was a partnership between Public Health Isle of Man and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
‘The purpose of the project was to investigate the usefulness of waste water testing to monitor levels of infectious disease in the island, including SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), enterovirus (a family of viruses which includes the “winter vomiting bug” norovirus) and influenza.
‘A preliminary report of the findings has already been written.’