Members of the public are invited to find out more about a new visitor experience in the south of the island later this week.
Concept visual designs for the redevelopment of the Nautical Museum in Castletown will be on display during two open days hosted by Manx National Heritage.
Showcasing proposals to create an all-weather, accessible heritage visitor attraction at the site, there will also be a digital 3D model ‘fly-thru’ of the Nautical Museum buildings, providing a virtual tour of the design which incorporates extensive conservation works to bring the historic buildings back into a state of good repair, as well as re-purposing currently unused outbuildings.
This includes the new boat hall where the Peggy, one of the most significant items held by Manx National Heritage for the nation, will be returned and displayed.
The open days will be held at Castletown Civic Centre on Thursday, August 3 and Friday, August 4 from 10am to 7pm and 9am to 5pm respectively.
Representatives of Manx National Heritage and the project design team, Dannatt Johnson Associates, will be on hand to discuss the regeneration proposals and answer any questions.
Connie Lovel, executive director Manx National Heritage, explained: ‘The regeneration of the Nautical Museum is a transformative development project which we believe will create an engaging and truly memorable experience for all visitors, from near and far.
‘Both the stories told at the Nautical Museum, and surrounding the Peggy and her creator George Quayle, are of great international significance and this exciting development will further contribute to the already rich cultural life of Castletown and the Isle of Man.
'It will also create a landmark venue to be proud of, housing a world-class, family-friendly visitor attraction with a broad appeal, highlighting the wider story of the maritime history of the Isle of Man in a compelling and engaging manner.
‘For those who are familiar with the Nautical Museum, you will be able to see the buildings in an entirely new light. We look forward to welcoming as many people as possible to view the proposed designs and to discuss the potential positive impact of this project.’
Ranald Caldwell, chairman of Visit Isle of Man, added: ‘The Island needs new developments of this nature to enable us to compete on an international level, to attract new audiences and encourage repeat visits.
'Other nations are investing in their visitor attractions and heritage in particular, which is a vital part of our visitor experience here on the Isle of Man.’