There is a public meeting tonight addressing the haulting of overnight camping at Sulby Claddagh.
The public meeting will be held at the Sulby Glen Hotel where members of the public will be able to share their views on the situation
Local MHK's, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan and Tim Johnston, have also been invited to attend the meeting,
The campsite was a fan favourite for the TT races and the Manx Grand Prix.
It follows the announcement last week that overnight camping at Sulby Claddagh won't be available in 2023.
Concerns have since been raised on the matter from the likes of the nearby Ginger Hall Hotel, the Manx Motorhome Club and the Manx Grand Prix Supporters Club.
In a statement, the government, which runs the site, says the decision has been made so the condemned toilet block there can be demolished and so a consultation can be carried out on the location's future.
Furthermore, government adds Sulby Claddagh is running at a 'significant loss' and has been hit by rising costs for maintenance, security and upkeep in recent years.