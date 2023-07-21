The Isle of Man's summer of industrial discontent continues.
Teachers have been in dispute for some time and nurses are due to strike next week.
Now two big public sector unions are to ballot their members on possible industrial action.
Prospect and Unite members working in overwhelmingly rejected a pay offer of 5.5%.
The results are as follows:
Unite: Reject 91% Accept 9%
Prospect: Reject 77% Accept 23%
This comes after a nominally improved pay offer was put to ballot.
The consultative ballot will seek the views of members on the possibility of taking Industrial action after the Public Services Commission has 'failed to put forward a meaningful and improved pay offer'.
Whilst a consultative ballot is not a ballot for industrial action, it is a mechanism for seeking an indication as to what type of action our members would be prepared to undertake in the future if needed.
Ms Halsall said: 'We made it clear during the ballot process that if the offer made was rejected by our members, then we would subsequently seek their views on taking Industrial action in furtherance of securing a better settlement whilst at the same time requesting further talks with the employer in order to ascertain an improved offer.'
Mick Hewer said ‘Prospect has been in talks with the employer since December 2022 and had submitted a formal claim to the employer with supporting documentation alongside colleagues from Unite.
'That claim reflected the consistent and significantly high inflation figures and cost of living crisis being experienced by members.
'That crisis has deepened and there has been little improvement in the economic squeeze being felt by union members.
'The claim was in line with what our members believe is needed to restore years of real terms pay cuts and the erosion of beneficial terms and conditions
'The response from the employer after an initial offer of 5% was rejected was to make an improved offer of 5.5%. it was obvious that was insufficient.
'We had told the employer that members would not accept anything other than a significantly improved offer – that is exactly what has happened at ballot.'
Mick Hewer and Ms Halsall released a joint statement to say: ‘The result sends a clear message; our members have had enough of meaningless discussions and that has been reflected in the ballot result.
'The employer simply isn’t listening to the feedback we are giving them. Below inflation pay increases year after year are not acceptable. Staff shortages, low morale and a slow haemorrhage of staff leaving to seek better pay, and terms and conditions elsewhere is adding to the problem. It is unacceptable for this position to continue.'
Ms Halsall said: ‘We are another step closer to the island seeing further industrial action. Teachers have already acted. Nurses are striking on Tuesday and now the rest of the public sector is moving in the same direction.
'We cannot continue to accept pay awards that, after the effects of inflation, are meaningless and result in take home pay in real terms being eroded.
'It is disappointing that in this year’s Treasury budget statement only 2% was allocated towards increasing pay, despite the cost-of-living crisis, huge numbers of vacant posts across different service areas and overwhelming indicators that 2% just wouldn’t ‘cut it’ in terms of what is needed.'
We have asked the government for a response.