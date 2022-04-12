Put a student forward for the 2022 Manx Awards

Nominations are being invited for the North American Manx Awards, which recognise students who made an outstanding contribution to Manx culture in 2021.

Clubs, charities and organisations can nominate students in a number of categories, which cover areas such as Manx language, music and the arts – with all but two for under-18s.

The categories are:

l Manx music

l Art and crafts that portray Manx life or culture

l Manx language

l Outstanding contribution to Manx culture

l Student under 18

l Student over 18

l Group of under 25s

l Outstanding contribution to the Manx community

l Overcoming disability to contribute to the community

In addition, there are two awards for students who have made the most improvement in the Manx Language.

Nomination forms can found online at www.gov.im/competitions or by calling 01624 693830.

The deadline for nominations is May 6.

The awards have been run each year since 1978, when the convention of the North American Manx Association assembled at Rocky River, Ohio, and resolved to spend $1000 on a project to commemorate the Millennium of Tynwald in 1979.