When you come to ‘Social Gents’ you belong to something. As a member, you will always be listened to, respected, and never judged. You can say what you feel and explore any and all avenues of self-healing with the group. Knowing that other people are going through the same thing as you, and the issues (whether mentally or practically) you are facing are normal can be hugely reassuring. In just a few weeks I have noticed the ‘weight’ being lifted off many shoulders and seeing how the group brings a piece of joy and fun to an otherwise complicated chapter of life makes it so worthwhile.