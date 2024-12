Whilst I cannot divulge exactly what is discussed, I can assure you that the chat is heavy with wit and a fair amount of ‘Bigger Fish’ stories. We often look to get out for lunches and have guest speakers in or just have a good old chat about current affairs. There is only one rule about these chats, there must be a respect shown to each other. Think of us all as future friends at the pub having a bit of banter and catching up on nothing out of the ordinary. We recently attended lunch at Milntown and were treated to a fascinating view and discussion of the vintage vehicles.