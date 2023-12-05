Quayles Online Estate Agency has closed its books after almost 15 years in business.
The owners, Richard and Lisa Quayle have decided it is time to move to pastures new.
Meanwhile, the vast majority of their clients have been handed over to the care of another established agency, Plum Properties who specialise in residential and commercial sales, lettings and block management.
The Quayles will continue to monitor any ongoing sales through to completion and ask that if anyone feels they have outstanding business to contact them as soon as possible.
Founded in 2008 by Lisa, following a small business course and with the support of her husband Richard, Quayles was the first estate agency in the island that provided its services fully online and initially working from home.
Lisa said: ‘At the time it was seen as quite a risky venture, however, the business quickly grew and eventually there were Quayles “For Sale” and “Sold” boards island wide.’
Richard and Lisa introduced the property portals to the island, mapping the locations to help them build a presence. Nowadays it is common for agents to use several portals to increase their marketing power.
Plum Properties is signed up to Zoopla, On the Market and the original UK giant Rightmove.
Lisa added: ‘I think it’s fair to say that we have had a good run, we have enjoyed working with clients all over the island and sold everything from a tiny studio flat to shiny new homes and farms with acres of land. It has been hard work, and a lot of sacrifices had to be made but I am so glad we took the chance - we have met some wonderful people, and we have made some good friends along the way’.
Estate agency is a competitive industry, and many have followed in Quayles footsteps or set up in the traditional way since 2008.
Richard said: ‘We have been fortunate to have some very loyal customers and I’m proud to say on quite a few occasions we have sold or let properties for three generations of a family which has been really great.’
Asked how she feels about the closure, Lisa added: ‘I do feel a bit sad, but I feel that the time is right for us. Having a small business takes complete dedication, we haven’t had a proper family holiday since opening so we’re looking forward to a bit of a break before the New Year and beginning our new careers.
‘We will still farm at Glen Lough together in our spare time which we both really enjoy.’
On a final note, Richard added ‘We have enjoyed our time, and we are grateful for all the people that supported us throughout the years. Similarly, we are very happy with the deal we struck with Plum Properties, Jamie, Bruce and the team have been great to work with on the handover and we’re confident our clients will be in good hands’.
Jamie Sutton, director of Plum Properties said he and his colleagues are ‘delighted to acquire the book of business from Quayles and look forward to continuing the relationships with their longstanding clients’.