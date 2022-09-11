Queen’s funeral will be a bank holiday
Sunday 11th September 2022 2:50 pm
Share
The Queen (Pic supplied )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The Isle of Man is following the UK in having a bank holiday on the day of the Queen’s funeral.
Essential public services will continue to operate, however schools and government offices will close.
The day of the funeral will mark the final day of the period of national mourning.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |