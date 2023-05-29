The Queen's Pier in Ramsey will be open for additional days during the TT fortnight.
In addition to the usual Sunday afternoon opening hours between 2 and 5pm, the pier will be open between 9am and 12.30pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.
The Queen's Pier in Ramsey will be open for additional days during the TT fortnight.
In addition to the usual Sunday afternoon opening hours between 2 and 5pm, the pier will be open between 9am and 12.30pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |